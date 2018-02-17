Chelmsford’s MP is encouraging people from across the city to join thousands of other #LitterHeroes in a Great British Spring Clean.

The annual clean-up for the Environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy will take part on March 2 to 4. This is an opportunity for local groups to all do their bit to reduce litter.

Last year the campaign saw more a staggering 70,000 wheelie bins of rubbish collected over one weekend, and more than 300,000 people got involved.

MP Vicky Ford said: “I am very pleased that the Government is going to take firm action against those who chuck litter out of cars and hope that people will take the opportunity of the Keep Britain Tidy Campaign to do their own little bit for our environment.”

Sign up at www.keepbritaintidy.org/gbspringclean