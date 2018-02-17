AN award-winning wedding photographer from a Chelmsford-based company has scooped a prestigious international award from the Guild of Photographers for one of his stunning wedding images.

Scott Johnson works for The Edge Photography.

His entry was chosen as The Guild’s Wedding Image of the Year from more than 1,000 images that were submitted in his category to a panel of expert judges.

The Guild of Photographers is the national body for photographers. Scott’s constant pursuit of that show-stopping shot is what caught the judges’ eye, and it’s what has made him an authority on photography, and an inspiration to his peers.

Scott’s accolade is all the more impressive since it’s the first time he has entered the competition, and he’s rightly delighted.

He said: “To win on my first year of entering the competition is huge, and it’s an honour that my image was judged as being the best from over a thousand entries by my peers.

“As well as looking for technical excellence, they also consider the look and feel of an image, and I tried to create something a little different.”

And that’s not the only award he’s celebrating, Scott was recently given the Masters of The Societies Award, at the Society of Wedding and Portrait Photographers annual convention in London, in recognition of how much he has given back to the photography industry.

Since he got his fellowship in 2015, Scott has been judging photography competitions and mentoring other photographers, by helping them work on their craft and gain professional qualifications.