CONSERVATIVE youth group leader Stephen Canning has finally spoken out about the violence which descended over a party he organised on Thursday.

In a statement issued by the Esssex County and Braintree councillor on Twitter, he dismissed claims the networking event was "endorsed or organised by the Conservative Party".

Mr Canning called it an "enjoyable occasion" for "young politically interested people on the right".

He also said he did not witness the fight which allegedly broke out when Conservative member Hebing Wang joined 100 others at the Walkers of Whitehall Pub in London.

The statement read: "After this event had finished a disagreement, of which I did not witness, broke out between a couple of individuals.

"Those who have been mentioned in the press were not in fact invited to, nor issued with tickets to the event.

"I understand from the press the police attended, and I am therefore sure they will be able to investigate this matter and ensure the correct outcome is reached."

It is reported that punches were thrown and a glass was smashed before police were called to break up the fight.

Mr Canning, 25, had also vehemently denied allegations he assaulted an MP’s aide at a West End nightclub earlier this year.

Today, he continues to deny the accusations and states he has had no allegations of wrondgoing put to him by the Conservative Party.

He added: "I am happy my conduct on the evening was wholly acceptable and I took the right action in preventing a young female activist from harassment by an individual whom I understand has had past contact from the police."