Perfect Day Caterers have announced their upcoming collaboration with The United Brethren as part of the Chelmsford Restaurant Festival.

Combining Perfect Day Caterers’ passion for fine-dining and The United Brethren’s love for the perfect drink, the pair are creating an indulgent five-course tasting menu complemented by delicious accompanying wines.

The menu is designed to provide an exciting new dining experience, from ham hock lollipops to Maldon oysters three ways and saffron ice cream. It promises to celebrate local produce, some of the ingredients and beverages coming direct from Chelmsford itself.

At £45 per person, guests will sample an array of bespoke dishes, including Chelmsford beef and roasted bone marrow, there will certainly be something to delight everyone. Vegetarian and vegan options will be available.

The success of previous pop-up events held by Perfect Day Caterers and The United Brethren indicate this will be an equally popular event.

Beverley Matthews, owner of Perfect Day Caterers, said: “I’m so excited to be hosting another pop-up at The United Brethren. Together our pop-up events are fun, friendly and sociable evenings. We spoil our guests with top quality food and an array of specially selected drinks; this event will be no exception.

“Focusing on local produce is something I am particularly passionate about and always aim to support local producers for catering functions, parties and weddings. It’s also great to be part of the Chelmsford Restaurant Festival at a time when the Chelmsford foodie community is thriving. March 8 promises to be a great night.”

For tickets call The United Brethren on 01245 257 478 or email scott@pinupbeers.com