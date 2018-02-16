A seafood and grill restaurant launched a search for Chelmsford’s ‘best catch’ this week for Valentine’s Day, with a romantic weekend for two up for grabs.

Loch Fyne Seafood & Grill on Bond Street called for couples to nominate their partner to be in with a chance of being crowned the restaurant’s ultimate ‘catch of the day’. The winning couple are set to receive a candlelit dinner for two and a luxury weekend stay on the shores of Loch Fyne in Scotland.

The chosen partner will have explained why they think their other half is the perfect catch and not just fishing for compliments, whether it’s the way they always make them smile, their impeccable dress sense or their top-notch skills in the kitchen.

Nicky Burton, general manager at Loch Fyne Chelmsford, said: “Valentine’s is the most romantic day of the year, so this year we wanted to share the love as we hunt for Chelmsford’s best catch. To nominate a loved one, visit the Loch Fyne website before Sunday.