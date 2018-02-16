Local volunteers are being sought to help the doctors of the future gain vital experience.

Subject to the allocation of Government places, Anglia Ruskin University is opening Essex’s first School of Medicine in September, and is looking for people to join a Patient Participation Group (PPG).

The group will help students develop their practice skills under supervised conditions.

The volunteers will help students to learn how to interact with patients, undertake consultations, perform examinations and practice procedural skills.

Volunteers who are living with a long-term condition are also being sought, so they can speak to the students about their experiences and what they go through on a day-to-day basis.

Anglia Ruskin University’s undergraduate School of Medicine will be the first of its kind in Essex.

Robert Lee-Bird, Co-Chair of the Patient Participation Group, said: “If you’re passionate about the provision of the best possible health care being delivered then this is the perfect opportunity to help make that a reality.”

An information evening will be held at Anglia Ruskin’s Chelmsford campus on March 7.