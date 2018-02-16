Thrill-seekers will have the chance to roll back the years and conquer the world’s biggest fun-run – featuring HUGE obstacles – when it comes to the region for the first time in 2018.

Gung-Ho! Seriously Fun 5k will take adults, and kids, back to the days of Total Wipeout as they clamber over and through giant inflatables.

The huge, inflatable course – which includes giant mazes, walls, gauntlets and slides amongst other obstacles – will be filled with enough air to inflate more than 75 MILLION footballs when it comes to Weald Country Park, Brentwood, on April 21.

Brains behind the event Alex Winters, a former Cbeebies presenter, came up with the idea while watching an episode of Ninja Warrior back in 2014.

He said: “I grew up watching some of the great, classic TV shows of yesteryear like Fun House, It’s a Knockout and Gladiators.

“Like many others I dreamed of taking part in something like that, but never got the chance! Now I am giving the people of Essex the chance to roll back the years and act like a kid again!

“This will be a day out like no other. Anybody of any shape or size will be able to get around the course and we guarantee they will have an absolute blast in the process.

“We promise fun, thrills and spills for everyone taking part. So, come on Essex, show us how Gung-Ho! you can go.”

More than 100,000 people have taken on Gung-Ho! since Alex first dreamed up the idea, with tens of thousands more expected after the 22 event, seven months UK tour in 2018.

Alex added: “This will be our fourth year of touring, and we guarantee this will be the best year yet. Since we started I’ve wanted to bring Gung-Ho! to Essex and now we finally get the chance. I can’t wait.

“We have added new obstacles to make sure the course is as fun as it can be for 2018.

“We can’t wait to see as many people as possible duck, weave, climb and slide their way across the course. Tickets increase in price the closer we get to the event so book up now.”

Thousands of pounds are expected to be raised for good causes thanks to people taking part for charity, adding to tens of thousands of pounds already raised for good causes at previous events.

Participants can go Gung-Ho! in aid of the event’s national charity partner BBC Children in Need. Tickets are available at www.bbc.co.uk/Pudsey.Up to 5,000 runners can take part on the day as long as you are over 4ft tall. You will receive a free bib with race number, Gung-Ho! t-shirt and headband. Spectators can attend for free.