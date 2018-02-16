A man who used a fake credit card in someone else’s name for a holiday to Jamaica had more than 200 blank cards at his house.
Officers executed a search warrant at Corie Riddles’ home in Courtlands, Chelmsford, on December 6 last year.
They found 226 blank cards, two fake credit cards bearing his name, and equipment to make fraudulent bank cards.
They also found £9,000 in cash and a small quantity of cannabis.
A court heard Riddles, 26, had used an American Express card in someone else’s name to book two flights to Montego Bay, totally £2,481.90.
The real card holder was based in California.
Riddles was charged with fraud by false representation; possession of articles for use in fraud; acquiring, using or possession of criminal property; making an article for use in fraud; and possession of cannabis.
He admitted the charges on January 22 and was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday (February 14).
He was given a total of one year and eight months in jail, suspended for two years, and ordered to complete 250 hours of unpaid work and 40 days of rehabilitation activities.
