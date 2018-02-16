The East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) has said they are making improvements following criticism from the Health and Social Care Secretary, Jeremy Hunt.

In an interview with us this week, Mr Hunt admitted that the service was struggled and said that some of the stories of long ambulance waits were "totally unacceptable".

In light of this, the EEAST has assured patients that they are making improvements, and will be investing in more staff and vehicles.

A spokesman for the EEAST said: "Patient care is something our staff are fantastic at and our teams continue to do their best to make sure patients receive an excellent service.

"However, there have been some times when we have not delivered the standard we expect over the winter period.

"We have increased the number of ambulances by eight across the region daily.

"We are also making a number of other changes, improving the way we respond to surges in demand and working with colleagues in hospitals so our crews quickly get back on the road after a blue light transfer to hospital.

"We have also agreed with our commissioners a significant increase in funding which we will be investing in more staff and vehicles.

"As a system we are working to improve how we respond to emergency calls in the community."