Essex Police have warned drivers after the icy conditions on this morning's roads has caused more than ten accidents.

The Essex Police Force Control Room made the announcement on Twitter, warning motorists that already this morning, there had been 12 incidents.

Since we started out early turn there has been 12 #RTC in Essex today, which officers and @EPRoadsPolicing have attended. We are making local highways aware of icy roads, but please be careful and adjust your driving to the conditions on the road. 🚗❄️ — Force Control Room (@EPControlRoom) February 16, 2018

Pc Clare Fordham also warned motorists that black ice could cause drivers to skid and force more incidents through the morning

She said: "Loads of Black Ice on the roads this morning.

"Please drive carefully."

Incidents recorded have already seen one vehicle be completely upturned on a country road.