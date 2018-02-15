Eight Chelmsford Shotokan Karate Club members were selected for the KUGB (Karate Union of Great Britain) Central Kata Squad by Sensei Frank Brennan.

The Sensei visited the group on Saturday to announce the lucky winners.

Lucy Davy, Alexander Lockett, Nick Nelson, Emma Burke, Lisa Ironman, Sensei Richard Kheder, Megan Naylor-Jones and Sensei Richard Naylor-Jones were all chosen for the privilege.

A spokesperson for Chelmsford Shotokan Karate Club said: “We meet a lot of people both inside and outside of the KUGB who are keen to train with this master.”