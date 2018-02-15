Chelmsford City Council has announced that it will be undertaking improvement works to Bell Meadow, Chelmsford.

The improvements will help to bring together the wider town centre park locations with the city centre.

The scheme will see the entrance spaces improved, alongside a new pedestrian crossing and new trees planted.

These new and improved entrances spaces will be created in Bell Meadow at the current entry points in New London Road and Bellmead.

A new crossing will be provided with a new entrance into the park, in Bellmead, opposite Primark giving an improved connection to High Chelmer Shopping Centre.

The pedestrian crossing between Marks and Spencer and Bell Meadow in New London Road will also be improved to allow for a clear area for informal crossing with dropped kerbs and tactile paving to ensure easy access for all.

A third improved entrance space will be created at the current entry point opposite Market Square. New tree planting, seating, bike racks, signposts, surfacing, and up lighting are all part of the scheme.

Pedestrians, cyclists and some on-street parking will experience some disruption, but any affected routes will be clearly signposted and/or alternatives provided where possible.

Councillor Bob Massey, Cabinet Member for Parks, said: “We are so pleased to announce these vital improvement works to Bell Meadow.

"One of the aims of this project is to optimise the interaction between the green space and our shopping centre areas.

“When completed, the project will create a more attractive, accessible and enjoyable entrances to the green open space in the city.”