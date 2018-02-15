YOUNG adult carers are in a danger of “falling between the cracks” after a reshuffle of services across the county, a charity has warned.

Until April, Essex County Council funds charity Action for Family Carers’ to deliver an all-age carer support service, including a dedicated service for users aged between 16 and 24.

The service provides respite and social opportunities for young adult carers, but it will cease when Essex County Council transfers the service to move everything in-house – with only two age groups catered for - under and over 18.

Oliver Downs, 16, cares for his brother Luke, ten, who has epilepsy, is autistic, has other learning difficulties and needs help to do things like get dressed and go to school.

“The service is really important to me – it gives carers like me a life again,” he said.

“It is hard to speak to people about things and some of my friends do not understand.

“It puts a lot of stress on me but the charity has brought my confidence up and I have people to talk to if I need to.”

An advice line is also open for service users and staff from Action for Family Carers complete home visits.

The Chief Executive of Action for Family Carers told The Times the charity expressed its concerns over the decision to move to two separate service by Essex County Council.

James Clarke said: “It potentially risks young adult carers – a hard to reach and vulnerable group - falling between the gaps with neither service focused on addressing their particular needs.

“Action for Family carers will continue to provide support for carers of all ages from April 2018 based on what carers tell us they want and need.

“It will be more reliant upon grants, fundraising and donations to do this and we are grateful for any and all support that local residents may be able to give – including through volunteering.

“Our focus remains on achieving positive outcomes for all unpaid carers in Essex – including young adult carers – and we will continue to do all that we can to ensure that carers’ voices are heard and that they have access to high quality support.”

Ray Gooding, councillor responsible for education, said: “We recognise the burden faced by unpaid carers in Essex and are committed to ensuring they receive the help and support they need.

“The funding currently received by Action for Family Carers to support young adult carers from 16 to 24 years old ends on 31 March 2018.

“This is as a result of a wider adult carer contract being won by another provider following a robust and competitive tender process. From April 2018, young adult carers will be able to access our new key worker young carers service, which will provide a more joined-up approach with adult social care.”