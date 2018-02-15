An event celebrating tourist destinations across the county has returned for its second year.

As part of Essex Big Weekend, hosted by Visit Essex, attractions across Essex will donate tickets for residents to use on the weekend of March 24 and 25.

Bidding is now open, and residents can apply for tickets to as many attractions as they wish.

Destinations like Marks Hall Gardens and Arboretum, Cressing Temple Barns and the East Anglian Railway Museum are on the shortlist.

Chairman of Braintree Council Stephen Kirby was sent along to Cressing Temple Barns to officially launch the event.

Carol Jolly, marketing and PR manager for Visit Essex, said: “We are so happy with the uptake to join the Essex Big Weekend this year.

“Our members have excelled themselves by offering nearly 5,500 pairs of tickets, equating to 134 different offers.

“This forms part of our ongoing Live Local Love Local Campaign, and showcases the many different attractions in the county, on resident’s doorsteps.

“We hope that their experiences will instil a sense of pride in them, so that they go home and tell their friends and family what a wonderful time they have and return at a later date.”

Last year’s record of 136,454 bids is already nearly broken.

To find out more or bid for tickets, visit www.essexbigweekend.co.uk.