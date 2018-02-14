CHELMSFORD’S MP and female councillors are encouraging people to join celebrations marking 100 years since women were given the vote.

Throughout the United Kingdom celebrations will be taking place to commemorate the auspicious centenary of the Representation of the People’s Act giving women the vote for the first time in 1918.

Chelmsford MP Vicky Ford, together with all female Chelmsford City Councillors - who make up thirty percent of the council - are encouraging members of the public to join in.

An early pioneer was Anne Knight, who was born in Chelmsford, and wrote the first leaflet campaigning for women to have the vote in 1847.

February 6, 2018 marked the centenary of women being given the vote for the first time.

Councillors have marked the date of Emmeline Pankhurst’s birthday on July 15 for what they hope will be a special centenary celebration.

More information will be available closer to the time regarding the Pankhurst Party.

Councillors will be pleased to discuss ideas for celebrations with any local groups to make July 15 a positive and memorable event.