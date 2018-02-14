A Writtle University College student has won boxing gold in the top sports competition involving UK universities and colleges.

Sheena Nobili, 26, is currently studying for a BSc (Hons) Equine Sports Therapy and Rehabilitation, and works in the University College’s gym and as a Student Ambassador.

Sheena, originally from Italy, has only been boxing since October 2016 and had her first charity fight in December that year.

The annual British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) Boxing Championships took place in Stoke-on-Trent over three days and saw Sheena become the female U60kg BUCS boxing champion.

“It is the first ever gold medal for Writtle in the championships.

She said: “Winning a gold medal and being a national champion in a relative short time proved to me how much dedication and hard work pay off.”