Police are appealing for the whereabouts of a man wanted in connection with a robbery.

Police have released CCTV images of the man wanted in connection with the robbery at a jewellers in Chelmsford.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and have since been released under investigation following the incident in High Street, Chelmsford, at around 4.30pm on February 8.

Police received reports that suspects stole a Rolex Hulk watch, worth a four-figure sum, and assaulted a member of staff before running off.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “We attended and after a short foot chase arrested a 25-year-old man from Hammersmith and a 21-year-old man from Hayes.”

If you recognise the man pictured or have any other information about the incident please call Chelmsford CID on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/18922/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.