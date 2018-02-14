The world-famous Oktoberfest returns to Chelmsford for a huge weekend of traditional Bavarian entertainment, food and drink.

The event will take place at Central Park, Chelmsford, inside one of Europe’s Largest touring bier tents for a Bavarian-style festival.

The festival will include a showcase some of the best and authentic oompah bands from around the world across all three sessions. Plus a large selection of traditional German foods and those all important steins.

Event organisers said: “”We are really excited to bring Oktoberfest back to Chelmsford after an fantastic first year we hope more people can join us.”

The festival will run from October 5 to 6. Session times are from 6pm to 11pm on Friday and Saturday evening and 12pm to 5pm Saturday afternoon.

To register for tickets, visit www.oktoberfestessex.co.uk