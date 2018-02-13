A cash machine and tills have been stolen from a village shop in Stock.

A break in took place at the shop in Mill Road at 2.20am this morning.

The suspects, believed to be up to four people, arrived in a green Land Rover and at least one other vehicle.

They used an unknown implement to force open the front door.

They then stole the cash machine and tills, containing a total of what is thought to be a four figure sum.

The Land Rover was abandoned at the scene.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Colin Dixon, 62, of Mill Road, Stock, saw the incident as it happened.

His wife, Tina, 59 called the police after they were woke up by a loud bang which caused their two dogs to start barking.

Mr Dixon said: “It was just after 2.20 in the morning.

“The dogs started barking and woke me up, when I heard a proper crash and that was obviously the door being pulled off the shops.

“I ran downstairs and saw there were two cars outside.

“Tina called the police and by the time I got back upstairs to tell her, they were gone.

“There were not there more than three or four minutes max.

“I walked outside my front door and they had gone.

“There was a long wheel base Land Rover, quite an old thing with a pre-fixed number plate.

“There was another van, similar to an old Vauxhall.”

A number of witnesses have already come forward and Essex Police would like to thank them for their assistance.

Police are still keen to speak to anybody who may have seen what happened during the night.

If you have any information, contact the Serious Organised Crime Unit on 101 quoting reference 60 of February 13.

Or you can contact the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.