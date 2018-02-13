It's Shrove Tuesday, so it's time to make pancakes!

Forget all the fancy stuff and ditch the ready-made gloop.

Here is a simple three-two-one recipe even the most reluctant cook can follow.

All you need is:

300ml of milk

2 medium eggs

100g of plain flour

Method:

Stick it all in a bowl and mix it to a smooth batter.

Heat a small amount of oil or butter in a pan, just enough to coat the bottom so the pancakes don't stick.

Pour a thin layer of your batter mix into the pan and cook until the underside of the pancake is golden brown.

Now you can flip it if you like. Too scared? Use a spatula.

Cook the other side until it too is golden brown.

Want to get fancy?

You could add a little butter to the mixture, or even use self raising flour instead of plain flour for slightly thicker pancakes. You can also add a teaspoon of baking powder to the recipe to give your pancakes some extra lift.

There you go. Couldn't be simpler!