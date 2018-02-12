Disneyland Paris has revealed plans to bring the Marvel superheroes to life.

The news comes from Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Chairman Bob Chapek during the D23 Expo Japan, where more than 2,000 fans were the first to hear about the latest projects.

The Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster starring Aerosmith will be completely revamped into a new Marvel-themed attraction where riders will team up with Iron Man and their favourite Avengers on a high-speed, hyper-kinetic ride.

Additionally, Disney’s Hotel New York® will soon be transformed into an Avengers themed accommodation.

Catherine Powell, Présidente of Euro Disney S.A.S, said: "These ambitious Marvel developments across Disneyland Paris will create brand new immersive superhero experiences for our guests, and will enhance the overall appeal of our resort."