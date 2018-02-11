Chelmsford Community Gospel Choir is inviting everyone to sing into spring.

As of today the choir are are opening our doors to anyone who wants to join.

The choir attracts women and men of all ages, some with a faith and some without.

What unites them is their love of uplifting melodies, soulful sounds and irresistible beats.

Every week they meet to sing a mix of contemporary, traditional and African gospel.

They host an annual concert and sing for happy couples at their weddings and perform at local events and support local charities.

They meet every Thursday from 7pm to 9 pm at Meadgate Church, ‘The Orchards’, Great Baddow.

For more information visit www.chelmsfordgospelchoir.com