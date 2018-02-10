The theme of this year’s show at the Hive Artists Studio is ‘Renewal’ and as the artists return to Chelmsford Museum and Art Gallery in March 2018 they are conscious of the venue and its connections to the Essex Regiment Museum.

In the year of the centenary of the end of WW1, some of the artwork will reflect the sacrifice made by those who fought for our freedom. Some artists based their work specifically on WW1, others looking at renewal, freedom, sacrifice, courage and peace.

On March 16, there will be an evening with songs from WW1 performed by members of Chelmsford Male Voice Choir along with WW1 poetry readings.

There will be the opportunity to win signed artworks with the proceeds going to Renew Counselling, a Chelmsford based charity dedicated to supporting the people of mid and South Essex.

Following their show at Oaklands Museum the ‘Renewal’ exhibition will go on tour to Chelmsford Cathedral from June 25 to July 9 as part of the Chelmsford Arts and Cultural Festival.