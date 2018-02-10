Bob Champion MBE will be the star attraction on a panel of experts for Cheltenham Festival week at Chelmsford City Racecourse.

Grand National winning jockey and fundraiser, Bob Champion MBE will take his place alongside a team of experts who will offer their views on the hot tips for the Cheltenham Festival before live, all-weather, evening racing action.

Other panellists are Derek Thompson, presenter and sports commentator, and Matt Frith, Head of VIP for winner.co.uk.

Racecourse manager Fraser Garrity said: “We are thrilled to have a fixture on the eve of the greatest jump racing festival in the World. We may not have any jumps here at Chelmsford, however we have plenty of enthusiasts who will be spending the week watching the action.

“Bob is a great asset to the preview panel with his fantastic history in the National Hunt racing industry and we can’t wait to hear his tips.”

Bob is listed amongst the top 10 professional jockeys in the UK. In 1979 he was diagnosed with testicular cancer. Following chemotherapy treatment, he won the nation’s hearts when, in1981 on Aldaniti, he won the Grand National.

The win, viewed by many as one of the greatest ever sporting triumphs, earned the pair the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Team Award.

In 1983 he formed the Bob Champion Cancer Trust, which has raised almost £15million for cancer research and led to him being awarded the Helen Rollason award in 2011.

Donations on the night will be made to The Bob Champion Cancer Trust. The preview will take place one hour before the first race on March 12. Tickets are on sale now from £15.