Following the end of a trial, where a teenager was cleared of the murder of John Pordage, Essex Police has released images of guns linked to Mr Pordage's death.

The guns pictured where recovered in a children’s park near Stanley Rise, Chelmsford.

John Pordage was shot in the chest following a confrontation outside the BP petrol station near the Army and Navy roundabout in Baddow Road, Chelmsford in the early hours of August 5 last year.

The 34-year-old died in hospital a short time later, despite the efforts of members of the public and emergency services.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the incident.

Saul Stanley, 18, was arrested and charged with various firearms offences also in connection with the incident.

The pair stood trial at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday January 15.

On Friday, February 9, the jury found the 16-year-old was not guilty of murder or manslaughter.

Stanley was found guilty of two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm, one count of possession of ammunition without a certificate and perverting the course of justice. He was found not guilty of two further counts of possessing ammunition without a firearm certificate.

He admitted a charge of handling stolen goods, which was in connection with a stolen motorbike that had been collected from Brentwood in the hours before the murder.

The 16-year-old also admitted perverting the course of justice and handling stolen goods.

Police are now on the hunt for Bradley Blundell, who they say could be using Ibiza as a hideout.

They have matched Crimestopper's reward of £5,000 to find Bradley Blundell, making the total £10,000.

Senior Investigating Officer, DCI Martin Pasmore, said: “We remain determined to locate Bradley Blundell and bring him to trial.

“I appeal to Bradley to give himself up. We will never give up searching for him and we are liaising with the National Crime Agency and colleagues abroad to locate him.

“We also have a European Arrest Warrant in place to facilitate his capture and there is a reward via Crimestoppers for up to £10,000 for information leading to his arrest."