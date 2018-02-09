A Masterchef semi-finalist has officially taken over the Riverside Inn restaurant.

Andi Walker was a MasterChef: The Professionals semi-finalist in 2015 and following the success of his pop-up at The Riverside Inn, he has now officially taken over the restaurant in its entirety.

Throughout his career, Andi has worked in numerous high-profile kitchens including being the Head Chef at the Woodford and working as part of the team at three-AA-rosette Tuffenham Mill in Suffolk.

His impressive portfolio also includes training under world-renowned chef Anton Edelmann, who was maître chef des cuisines at the Savoy Hotel, London for more than 20 years.

Andi has continued to demonstrate a passion and flair for flavour throughout his career which is now reflected in his exciting menus for The Riverside Inn.

Andi hopes he will bring a unique dining experience to the flourishing city of Chelmsford.

He said: “Following the continued success of the pop-up restaurant I ran on the top floor, it seemed natural to make it a permanent fixture.

“I am delighted with the launch and thrilled with the response we received from the first weekend of the official take over at The Riverside Inn. I am now simply excited to serve my own creations week on week.

“I hope as an independent restaurant with local suppliers, the people in Chelmsford and the surrounding areas continue to support us and enjoy everything we do.”

Andi continues to be extremely passionate about supporting local businesses and his permanent residency has excited the local community.

Andi’s philosophy of using only the finest locally-sourced, seasonal produce has been extended to the entire restaurant.

The Riverside Inn has been split into three distinct areas: the bar, the main gastro pub and an upstairs restaurant.