The Chelmsford Ballet Company takes on the classic Snow Queen this year, which will see professional ballet dancer James Parratt join the much-loved company cast as Kay.

James Parratt trained at Penny Taylor School of Dance and went on to train at Central School of Ballet, where he graduated with a BA Hons in Professional Dance and Performance.

Whilst at Central James competed in the Genee International Ballet Competition, where he was a Finalist. During his third year of training James was a part of Ballet Central, and performed with Kidd Pivot in Polaris, choreographed by Crystal Pite at Sadler’s Wells.

After graduating in 2016, James moved to Dresden, Germany where he was a Guest Apprentice with Semperoper Ballet, and he performed in Kenneth MacMillan’s Manon.

He then danced with New English Ballet Theatre where he performed pieces by Jenna Lee, Daniela Cardim and Valentino Zucchetti at Sadler’s Wells and other UK theatres.

Based on Hans Christian Anderson’s classic fairytale, Snow Queen tells the age-old story of the fight between good and evil.

Tickets are now on sale at www.chelmsford.gov.uk/theatres/