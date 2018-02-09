Due to a points failure at Gidea Park some lines on the Greater Anglia are blocked into and out of London.

Train services running through this station may be cancelled, delayed by up to 15 minutes or revised. Disruption is expected until 7pm.

The following service alterations will apply

16.30 Southend Victoria to Liverpool Street has been cancelled

16.30 Liverpool Street to Norwich starts at Colchester

16.35 Colchester Town to Liverpool Street terminates at Colchester

16.44 Liverpool Street to Clacton will start at Colchester

16.52 Ipswich to LiverpooL Street terminates at Colchester

16.54 Liverpool Street to Southend Victoria has been cancelled

17.00 Liverpool Street to Norwich will stop additionally at Colchester

17.04 Liverpool Street to Southend Victoria has been cancelled

17.15 Liverpool Street to Southend has been cancelled

17.32 Liverpool Street to Clacton starts at Colchester

17.45 Liverpool Street to Southend Victoria has been cancelled

17.58 Liverpool Street to Ipswich starts at Colchester

C2C will accept Greater Anglia ticket holders between Fenchurch Street and Southend from 16.00 to 20.00