Due to a points failure at Gidea Park some lines on the Greater Anglia are blocked into and out of London.
Train services running through this station may be cancelled, delayed by up to 15 minutes or revised. Disruption is expected until 7pm.
The following service alterations will apply
- 16.30 Southend Victoria to Liverpool Street has been cancelled
- 16.30 Liverpool Street to Norwich starts at Colchester
- 16.35 Colchester Town to Liverpool Street terminates at Colchester
- 16.44 Liverpool Street to Clacton will start at Colchester
- 16.52 Ipswich to LiverpooL Street terminates at Colchester
- 16.54 Liverpool Street to Southend Victoria has been cancelled
- 17.00 Liverpool Street to Norwich will stop additionally at Colchester
- 17.04 Liverpool Street to Southend Victoria has been cancelled
- 17.15 Liverpool Street to Southend has been cancelled
- 17.32 Liverpool Street to Clacton starts at Colchester
- 17.45 Liverpool Street to Southend Victoria has been cancelled
- 17.58 Liverpool Street to Ipswich starts at Colchester
C2C will accept Greater Anglia ticket holders between Fenchurch Street and Southend from 16.00 to 20.00
