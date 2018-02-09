A busy Chelmsford bridge will be closed during the half-term to allow waterproofing works.

Gablehays Bridge on White Hart Lane in Springfield, Chelmsford, is set to be closed to all vehicles during the February school holidays to allow the bridge deck to be waterproofed.

The road will be closed from 9pm on February 9 until the works are complete. The repairs are weather dependant, however, Essex Highways plan to reopen White Hart Lane by February 19.

The road closure will be staffed, and a signed diversion will give alternative routes for all drivers. Pedestrians will be guided through the works when it is safe to do so.

Councillor Ian Grundy, Essex County Council Cabinet Member for Highways, said: “These are important works which we have planned during the school holidays to help minimise the disruption to the travelling public.

“I would encourage motorists to plan alternative routes and allow extra time for journeys during these works.”

While the road is closed for waterproofing, crews will also take the opportunity to realign approximately 30 metres of kerbs.