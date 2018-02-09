A road in Chelmsford has been closed after Firefighters were called to a house fire in the early hours of this morning.

Passers-by spotted smoke coming from the roof of the property in Sandon Hill, in Ford End and alerted the owner who called 999.

When crews arrived at 3.15am, they reported the house was full of smoke and the fire was breaking through the roof.

While a team of firefighters set about tackling the fire, another crew helped to salvage some items from the property to protect them from water damage.

The road was shut so firefighters could deal with the fire safely.

Firefighters worked hard and managed to stop the fire spreading to the rest of the property. The house has suffered smoke and water damage, but the fire damage was limited to the roof space.

Initial fire crews were relieved by 6:30am leaving one fire crew who continued to dampen down and make the scene safe.

The cause of the fire will be investigated.