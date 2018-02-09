Police have arrested two men in connection to a high street watch theft.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of robbery following the incident in High Street, Chelmsford, at around 4.30pm yesterday.

Police received reports that suspects stole an expensive watch at Fish Bros Ltd before running off.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “We attended and after a short foot chase arrested a 25-year-old man from Hammersmith and a 21-year-old man from Hayes. They remain in custody for questioning. “At this stage we believe three suspects remain outstanding.

“A third person detained at the scene was released after we made further enquiries at the scene.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 687 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.