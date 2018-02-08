A FORMER headmaster has been jailed after admitting a series of child sex offences.

Neal McGowan, 54, has admitted two counts of inciting sexual activity with a child and two counts of creating indecent images of children.

McGowan, now of Dickonsfield, Edinburgh, appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court today, where he struggled to hold back tears as he admitted the four charges.

They relate to a series of text conversations between McGowan and a teenage boy.

The conversation included McGowan and the boy sharing half naked images of themselves with each other.

Judge Emma Peters described McGowan's actions as a "gross" breach of trust.

Passing sentence, she said: "This matter is one that is incredibly serious.

"Through all the representations I have received form former friends, colleagues and pupils, it is clear you have achieved some great things in the world of education.

"That is what makes the facts of this case so dispiriting. It is a spectacular fall from grace.

"From your extensive training and experience you knew that getting into these conversations was wrong. You even remarked in one message that your victim mustn't tell anyone the nature of the conversations otherwise you would be going to jail.

"I can see that he will have played an equal role in the nature of these messages, but it does not matter."

McGowan was sentenced to ten months for the two counts of inciting sexual activity, and an additional two months for the two counts of making indecent images, which will run concurrently.

McGowan taught at schools in Oxfordshire, south London and Bejing before coming to Essex.

He had moved back to Scotland after his arrest and had been lecturing on education at universities and colleges across the country.

McGowan was suspended from the school when he was arrested.

Reporting restrictions mean neither the school or the identity of the victim can be reported.

Anyone who does so will be in contempt of court.