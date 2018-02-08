Chelmsford schools have announced further closure due to a gas leak.

Moulsham High School announced on the school website, yesterday evening that all the high school, junior school and Moulsham infant would be closed today due to the discovery of a gas leak on site.

Head teacher, Julia Mead, has now released a statement confirming that the school will remain closed on Friday.

Although school trips will still be taking place, revision sessions and the school production have been cancelled.

Julia Mead said: “Unfortunately due to circumstances beyond our control we have to inform you that Moulsham High will be closed again on Friday 9th February.

“The trips to the Tower of London/ National Portrait Gallery and Rock Climbing will still go ahead and students are to meet in the refectory at the time of departure.

“Unfortunately, the revision /catch up session planned during the half term break will also need to be postponed. Further details will be available on your return.

“Sadly, the Friday performance of the school production cannot go ahead, however we are exploring the possibility of alternative dates.

“Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”