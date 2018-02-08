Tributes have been paid to an “amazing father” who died following a car crash in Writtle.

Terry Page, 32, of Hayle, Cornwall, originally from Chelmsford, died shortly before 9.15pm on Friday, February 2.

Emergency services were called when a Seat Ibiza and a Daewoo Matiz, were in collision in The Causeway.

Police, the fire service, ambulance and air ambulance attended the scene and Mr Page was treated by medics, but despite their best efforts, tragically died.

In a statement, his family paid tribute: “Terry was an amazing father whose main focus was his son.

“Nothing will ease the loss that we have suffered.

“Terry was fun to be around, the life and soul of the party. He was fiercely loyal to his friends and loved by everyone.

“He won't ever be forgotten, and our hearts will never heal.”

Witnesses who have yet to speak to police or have any dash cam footage are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01245 240590 or email collisionappeal@essex.pnn.police.uk