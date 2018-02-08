RECORD-breaking cyclist Alex Dowsett has appealed for help after his one-of-a-kind bike was stolen in a burglary.

Dowsett, 29, posted the details of the burglary on Twitter.

He said the bike theft had left him and his partner “extremely rattled”.

The Katusha Canyon Speedmax was taken on Monday, February 5, and Dowsett’s post has since been shared more than 3,000 times.

In his post, Dowsett, who started his career with Maldon and District Cycling Club, said: “This wasn’t an opportunity steal, or an opportunist taking advantage.

“Whilst we are extremely rattled by the fact someone seemingly planned and executed a burglary and invasion of privacy at our home specifically while I was away, I am asking you to take a minute to share this post as much as you can to track down my bike and to track down the thieves that took it.

“It is likely to be the only one of its kind in the country, it has zipp 303’s and sram red etap.”

Mr Dowsett, who lives in Chelmsford, said the police had been informed and had been “phenomenal in their help”.

He urged anyone who sees the bike to contact police.

He said: “The police are well informed and have been phenomenal in their help already and we’re taking every step to try and prevent anything like this happening again in already what is a secure house, if someone wants something that bad sadly it’s difficult to stop them.

“If you see this bike at a race, online, rolling round the streets, in a house etc please, please get in touch with us or Chelmsford police.”

Dowsett described the burglary as “beyond distressing for words.”

He added: “To the thieves personally, you have a material item that belongs to us but the emotional stress, sleepless nights and worry you have caused by breaking into our home and out safe place is beyond distressing for words.

“You have no idea what else could be going on in our lives and the impact this has on that – the glimpse I allow you through social media leaves me seriously concerned moving forward for the safety of our haven we call home.”

A spokesman for Essex Police said nothing else was taken from the property.

Anyone with information should contact Dc Simon Gray at Chelmsford CID on 101, quoting incident 984 of February 5.