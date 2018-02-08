TIME is running out to register for the Essex Energy Switch.

Residents can save more than £250 on their gas and electric bills by joining the switching initiative which harnesses people power to secure cheaper deals from energy suppliers.

The initiative has already saved thousands of Essex people more than £2,297,539 from the past five switches.

Registration closes on Monday, February 12, before the one-day auction.

Cllr David Finch, leader of Essex County Council, said: “Rather than switching energy supplier alone, which can be a daunting and complicated task, we should work together to save money.

“By joining a collective switch made up of thousands of like-minded people, we increase our purchasing power so we can negotiate a better deal from energy suppliers, who compete against each other at auction to offer the best tariffs.

“Paying over the odds for your electric and gas is not fair, so I hope people take advantage of the Essex Energy Switch. It’s a safe and easy way to save money in which we take all the hassle out of switching.”

Everyone who registers will receive a personalised offer on February 23, 2018, which details how much they could save by switching to the winning provider, or cheaper tariff.

But there is no obligation for people to take up the offer.

Cllr Finch added: “At the last switch in May, we had more than 6,500 people sign up to switch saving around £250 per year on their bills.

“People who have been on the same tariff with the same supplier for a number of years are particularly likely to make savings.

“But even those who switched recently could still save more money by signing up again, after all it only takes five minutes online and we don’t want anyone to lose out.”

To register visit www.essex.gov.uk/energyswitch or call 0800 0488285.

If you don’t have access to the internet, you can ask a relative, friend of neighbour to help because registrations can be made using their email address. One email address can be used up to five times to register for the scheme.

