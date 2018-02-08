Essex County Fire and Rescue Service (ECFRS) is inviting people to become wholetime firefighters – the first chance to do so in almost nine years.

Recruitment will open on Monday 19 February at 6.30am, and will run for one week, or until 1200 people apply.

As part of the recruitment campaign, ECFRS is celebrating the modern day firefighter and highlighting the key role they play in their community. Challenging outdated stereotypes and myths is also a large part of the recruitment messaging.

ECFRS Chief Fire Officer, Adam Eckley said: "This is an exciting time for our Service - it’s the first time in almost nine years that we’ve recruited wholetime firefighters, and it’s a fantastic opportunity for those interested to begin a community focused and varied career.

"Essex County Fire and Rescue Service has been on a cultural journey in recent years, and this is an opportunity for us to increase diversity within our Service.

"All firefighters bring something different to the team, and we recognise the value that diversity brings. It enriches our perspective, and broadens the skills and attributes required of a high performing organisation.

"Our vision is clear - we are committed to making Essex a safe place to live work and travel, and we are looking for outstanding men and women who are dedicated to working as a team to achieve this.

"I would encourage anyone thinking about becoming a firefighter to apply on Monday 19 February."

The initial stage of recruitment will involve completing a short form to ensure you are eligible to apply and meet the basic criteria. After this there will be a series of online tests, followed by a fitness test, interview and occupational health test.

If you’re interested in applying to become a firefighter and want to know more, visit join.essex-fire.gov.uk You can also join in the conversation online by using #JoinEssexFire