German discount supermarket, Aldi, are looking to open stores across the country, and they have their eyes set on nine different locations in south Essex.

According to their website, they are asking developers to discuss potential opportunities to open up stores in a variety of areas across the south of the county which they say they are "actively looking for sites".

These locations are:

Basildon

Billericay

Brentwood

Canvey

Leigh

Rayleigh

Shenfield

Southend

Stanford-le-Hope

They are set to open a store in March 2018 at the Clock Tower Retail Park, Westway in Chelmsford.

There are also plans to build a new Aldi in a new retail park in Maldon.

Additional place they are looking at across Essex are: