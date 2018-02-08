Funding for the next stage of the new rail station at Beaulieu in North Chelmsford has been approved.

The Beaulieu Park Station Group driving the project heard at a recent meeting how £3million was now being invested in the critical next phase of design and development for the station.

The funding will narrow the station’s design to a single option, ready for the submission of the necessary statutory consents prior to construction and opening, which is anticipated to be in 2025.

Significant work to determine any impact on the current train timetable along with additional funding is also required before the plan moves forward.

Councillor Kevin Bentley, Deputy Leader of Essex County Council and cabinet member for economic growth, skills, infrastructure and the digital economy sees Beaulieu Station as key to the future economic success of this part of the county.

He said: “With the Station in place our research tells us that close to £250m will be added into the economy each year, supporting over 3,500 jobs and economic growth.”

The Beaulieu Park Station Group, comprising Essex County Council, Chelmsford City Council, Network Rail, Greater Anglia, Countryside Zest and the South East Local Enterprise Partnership, and chaired by Vicky Ford, the MP for Chelmsford, is steering the delivery of the Station.

Vicky Ford MP, said: “Chelmsford is one of the fastest growing parts of the South-East. Today Chelmsford Station is already the busiest two platform station in the country.

“The delivery of the second new station is crucial to existing residents and the future growth in this part of the City. It will take pressure off traffic all across the Chelmsford area.

Roy Whitehead, Leader of Chelmsford City Council commented “Planning permission has already been granted for the 4,350 homes in North Chelmsford and the station’s delivery will not only support this growth, but the 5,500 new homes planned in our new Local Plan, which is out to public consultation until March 14.”

The partnership with Network Rail and Greater Anglia is critical to the stations delivery. Andrew Carrington, managing director, strategic land at Countryside said: “Our vision for Beaulieu has always included a new railway station, and we continue to work closely with all the partners to progress the delivery.

“New infrastructure to support sustainable transport options on this scale offers huge benefits to the residents of North East Chelmsford and the surrounding area. It is expected that the Beaulieu Station will reduce congestion at the existing Chelmsford Station and ease traffic congestion in the town centre and on radial routes”.

The next stage of the station’s project design and specification will be completed in 2020, with the partnership agreeing to work together to identify how the necessary funding can be secured for the station’s subsequent construction and look at ways in which the delivery programme can be shortened, recognising the constraints and complexity of delivering a new station on the busy Great Eastern Main Line.