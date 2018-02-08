JUST taking her place in the starting gate for next week’s English Alpine Championships will be a monumental victory for skier Allegra Martin.

Exactly 12 months ago, the 13-year-old’s world was turned upside down when, as she came back from training in Switzerland, a trip to the doctor proved much more serious than expected.

The youngster from Tolleshunt D’Arcy thought she had a chest infection but tests found Allegra had stage four Hodgkin’s Lymphoma cancer – enough to change anyone’s world, let alone that of a child.

She started chemotherapy five days later and the next few months were nothing short of brutal for her and her family, with skiing put firmly on ice.

However, with incredible determination and regaining strength in both body and mind, Allegra regained her life in sport.

She started with small bike rides to keep her strength up.

By August, she was back with Ambition Racing Club but the difficult times weren’t done there.

Her early skiing return was halted when she fell and sprained a ligament.

But with illness in the past and injury to one side, ski star Allegra is now looking forward to doing what she does best on the Italian slopes of Bormio.

Allegra said: “I had cancer in February and was unwell for six months. It was a difficult time for me.

“It was January last year where I felt unwell and just as I was about to go to Bormio for last year’s championships, we went to see the doctor and had to stay behind.

“It was really hard. I watched the championships on video and I felt quite upset I wasn’t there.

“When I was able to ski again it felt really weird, very different, and on the second day back I fell on a jump which really knocked my confidence.

“It felt a bit like I was starting again. I was very nervous and I was worried about my speed and whether I would be good at competing.”

Allegra, who has been skiing for five years, has now seen her journey on the cusp of going full-circle with the English Alpine Championships just a few days away.

She is set to compete in the Super G, Slalom and giant slalom.

The English Alpine Championships run from February 11 to 16 and are organised by Snowsport England, the national governing body for snow sport in England which is responsible for growing participation in snow sports through direct funding from Sport England.

Allegra, who goes to New Hall School near Chelmsford, added: “I’m really excited, obviously last year I didn’t manage to go and the time before were my best races of the year so I’m definitely looking forward to it.

“Two years ago I finished third in the giant slalom and in the combined, when I was competing in the minis.

“I love the idea of it.

“You have all the team together and you have the parade too. It feels very special and the competition is always really good, too.

“It’s different from anything else in the year.”

