Today will see scattered sleet and snow showers continue across our region.

Tonight will be frosty with ice on untreated surfaces – dry for many places but with further mainly light snow showers possible, especially across Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex.

Tuesday will be a mainly fine for a time but sleet and snow is expected in some places later in the day.

Although many locations could see some snow, a Met Office Yellow Warning for snow and ice has been issued for parts of Essex – as these are the areas judged to be at a greatest risk of seeing potentially disruptive snow.

This snow and ice Warning is valid from 3pm on Tuesday until 9.30am on Wednesday and there is likely to be some delays to travel, while untreated surfaces become icy leading to an increased risk of accidents or injuries.

For many, Wednesday will be a cold but bright day once any sleet of snow clear. Overnight frosts are likely right through the rest of this week, although daytime temperatures could become less cold from Thursday – as winds perhaps begin to blow from more of a westerly direction.

Please keep up to date with the latest Met Office forecast details on Hazard Manager, the Met Office App or Met Office website.