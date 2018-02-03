A 32-year-old man has died following a fatal collision in Writtle last night.

A Seat Ibiza and a Daewoo Matiz collided in The Causeway shortly before 9.15pm on Friday.

Sadly, a passenger in the Daewoo, of Hayle in Cornwall, died at the scene.

The driver, a 33-year-old man from Chelmsford, was taken to the Royal London Hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

The Seat driver, a 17-year-old teenager from Ingatestone, was not injured.

The road was closed until shortly after 5am today while forensic examination work was carried out and the scene was cleared.

Witnesses to the collision are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01245 240590 or email collisionappeal@essex.pnn.police.uk.