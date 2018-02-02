A hospice that cares for patients with life-limiting illnesses has added the final touches to its newly refurbished ‘friends and family lounge’ thanks the help of a Chelmsford furniture store.

Fair Havens Hospice in Southend was in the process of raising money to fund new furniture to brighten up one of its most popular rooms when DFS got in touch.

Steve Jarrett, DFS Chelmsford store manager, said: “In the lead-up to the DFS Chelmsford opening we wanted to get to know the local community better and reached out to some of our nearby neighbours. When we heard about the work Fair Havens Hospice does and that the staff were working hard to raise money to purchase a new sofa, our hearts were truly touched.”

Louise McKay, Ward Sister at Havens Hospices said: “This has already made a huge difference.”