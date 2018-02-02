Chelmsford Lions Club presented cheques to the local charities benefitting from its Santa sleigh collections.

The club spent evenings throughout December visiting areas throughout Chelmsford with Santa and his elves collecting donations.

Among the good causes to benefit were the mayor’s charities for the year - Mencap, Columbus School and Age Concern Chelmsford.

The mayor tweeted his thanks on Tuesday evening. He said: “Big thank you to Lions club’s Chelmsford branch who presented The Mayor’s charities with a cheque for £330 last week together with many other donations to great local charities.

“Fantastic effort throughout the year by everyone concerned.”

The Lions Club joins other groups and charities in the area to bring Santa’s sleigh every year.