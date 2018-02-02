A SPECTACULAR tribute to the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, is coming to the Civic Theatre.

Starring tribute act Who’s Bad, from the USA, the Jackson Live in Concert Show returns to UK audiences for the third time after sell-out tours in 2009 and 2010.

With a formidable reputation as the world’s longest running and most popular tribute to the King of Pop, Who’s Bad’s power-packed tribute has ignited crowds on every continent and can only be described as a jaw-dropping, musical must-see.

The only tribute to pre-date his untimely passing, Who’s Bad has sold out nearly 50 venues in the UK, including London’s O2 Arena.

Who’s Bad has earned its name by paying studious attention to Jackson’s every original groove and gravity-defying dance moves.

This band of professionals relentlessly elevates the legacy of the King of Pop, always pushing themselves to be more precise, to raise the level of excitement and awe.

As the curtain opens on a Who’s Bad performance, every MJ fan feels the adrenaline, screams at the sight of that unmistakable silhouette, and succumbs to a sure-fire Michael Jackson sing-along.

Julie Sweeney, co-founder of promoters Sweeney Entertainments, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing Who’s Bad back to the UK. This is an authentic performance to the ultimate King of Pop – a must-see tribute to one of the most influential artists of all time!”

Jackson Live In Concert will be at The Civic Theatre on March 9.

Tickets cost just £26.50 with concessions available and are available at www.chelmsford.gov.uk/theatres or by calling the Box Office on 01245 606505.