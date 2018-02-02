International freeskier Rachel Findler is hosting an event to premier her first feature-length film.

Grab a beer and some popcorn and settle in for a fantastic evening that will include a big screen showing of Faction Ski’s first feature length film, This Is Home.

The evening kicks off at Ellis Brigham Mountain Sports, Chelmsford with Rachel Finder and her talk, Falling is Not an Option: The Adventures of a Freeskier.

Rachel shares gripping stories of being out in the mountains, skiing volcanoes in the Andes, dodging an avalanche by split seconds, being stalked by a mountain lion and how falling is never an option.

The event takes place on Tuesday, February 13 at 7pm.

Tickets, costing £5 each, are available at http://bit.ly/2FnNsf9