A school has contacted the police after parents called to report a man acting suspiciously outside.

Police were contacted by The Boswell School at 7.45am on January 26, after a parent phoned them to report that a man had been speaking to pupils from inside his car.

The incident happened on January 25, between 3pm and 3.30pm in Burnham Road, Chelmsford.

The man’s car has been described as a silver Nissan Estate.

Police are now appealing for information.

Inspector Taks Shah, of Chelmsford local policing team, said: “The school has done the right thing by reporting their concerns to us and we have since contacted schools in the Chelmsford area to inform them of this incident while issuing safety advice.

“We are taking this report very seriously while remaining mindful that there may be a simple explanation for this man’s actions.

“We would like to talk to this man or anyone who has information to establish the circumstances around the incident. If you have information to call police on 101 quoting incident 150 of 26/01 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."