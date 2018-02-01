A FORMER model is standing up to critics who say “grid girls” promote the sexualisation of women.

Grid girls will no longer be used by Formula 1 from the start of the 2018 World Championship season.

Grid girls are models used to conduct certain promotional tasks, usually wearing clothing bearing the name of a sponsor.

Their job has become the subject of debate as social attitudes have changed.

But Michelle De Feo, from Colchester, who was a pin up the Daily Sport and appeared in lads mag Nuts, said the ban was “ridiculous”.

The 26-year-old said: “What really infuriated me was the feminist groups who are praising it.

“I thought it was getting ridiculous as they have banned the walk-on girls at the darts as well. What is next?

“Girls are losing their jobs here.”

Michelle has been a ring girl for boxing events before and fears this will be the next sport to be targeted.

She also used to be a grid girl at car company promotion events.

She said: “We are not doing any harm, we are just promoting the company. It makes it a better event having the opposite sex there.

“It’s affecting the brand as well.”

She said for some jobs she could make up to £400 for working for three hours.

She said: “You don’t get that sort of money in a normal job. We are not even forced to do this, it is our own choice.

“It’s just not fair - you can see we have smiles on our faces from the photos.”

F1 bosses said the grid girls do not resonate with their brand values.

The former boss of Formula One, Bernie Ecclestone, was also said to have criticised the decision by its new owners to scrap grid girls.

He was quoted in reports saying he cannot see why a “good-looking” woman standing next to a driver at the start of a race could be “offensive”.

The 87-year-old tycoon said it was a sign the UK was becoming “prudish”.

With sexual abuse of women being in the spotlight on the Hollywood scene, the practice is seen by some as inappropriate.

The Women’s Sport Trust supported the ban, saying it was a sensible choice about how women should be valued.

It said in a statement: “Formula 1 has joined darts in deciding that grid and walk-on girls no longer reflect how they want to be perceived as a sport.

“F1 described grid girls as a custom that is at odds with modern day societal norms.

“We agree, and strongly encourage sports such as cycling, boxing and UFC to follow their lead and reconsider the use of podium girls, ring girls and octagon girls.

“This is not a matter of feminists versus models, which seems to be the way many people want to portray this story.

“These changes are taking place because global businesses are making a considered choice about how women should be valued and portrayed.”