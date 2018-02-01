A LUCKY Essex woman has scooped £1 million - without even touching a ticket.

The mystery EuroMillions winner, known only as 'Miss L from Essex', won the cash on Friday and plans to celebrate by going on holiday.

She played the game through national-lottery.co.uk and has become one of over eight million players who win each week.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Huge congratulations to Miss L for winning this fantastic prize without even touching a ticket – after a few simple clicks she has become a millionaire and can now jet off on holiday to help celebrate her new-found wealth!

"With many people leading busy lives, playing online is becoming increasingly popular.

"It means you can make sure your lucky numbers are always in the draw and your ticket is always checked.”

Every week EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker guarantees to create four millionaires – two on Tuesday and two on Friday.

For every EuroMillions line played, UK players automatically receive a UK Millionaire Maker code printed on their ticket.