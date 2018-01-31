Roger Hirst told members at a Thurrock Council meeting that the Home Office had agreed to match fund the increase on Council Tax for policing.

Mr Hirst, who is the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex, got approval from the Essex Police, Fire and Crime Panel to increase Council Tax for policing by 7.62 per cent.

He says that this will provide an extra £9.6 million in funding which will enable Essex Police to put 150 more officers on the street.

In a Thurrock Council meeting last night, he said: “We had a provisional settlement just before Christmas and it was finalised today and confirmed.

"In the settlement that we have got, the Home Office has agreed to match any increase in Council Tax and has agreed that the increase in Council Tax cap will be lifted.

“We were capped at 2 per cent. Last year, the bottom 25 per cent of forces were allowed to raise by £5. We did that and we managed to raise £3.1 million to invest in another 40 or so officers and in some more technology.

“This year, we have got more. The good news is we will something like £9.6 million to invest in policing in this county in 2018/19.

“So, £7.5 million from Council Tax; that’s a £12 annual increase for a Band D property and about £8 for a Band A.

“That will give us, together with the efficiency savings, after inflation about £9.6 million on spending. That will be 150 more officers, plus further investment in IT, making sure that those officers can spend more of their time with you on patrol.”